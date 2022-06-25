Baker wins Women's British Amateur, gets in 3 majors

HUNSTANTON, England — Jess Baker of England had to make a 25-foot birdie just to reach match play in the Women’s British Amateur and then completed her amazing week with a 4-and-3 victory in the championship match Saturday at Hunstanton.
The 19-year-old Baker, who plays at the University of Central Florida, earns a spot in the Women’s British Open at Muirfield and the Evian Championship, along with the U.S. Women’s Open next year at Pebble Beach and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports