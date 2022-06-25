Baker wins Women's British Amateur, gets in 3 majors

HUNSTANTON, England — Jess Baker of England had to make a 25-foot birdie just to reach match play in the Women’s British Amateur and then completed her amazing week with a 4-and-3 victory in the championship match Saturday at Hunstanton.

Baker won four straight holes to build a 3-up lead over Louise Rydqvist of Sweden after the morning 18 holes, and then extended her lead to 5 up through the 10th hole in the afternoon. She closed out the win on the 15th hole.