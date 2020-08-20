Tied for the first-round lead with Tom Lehman, Bertsch had nine birdies and two bogeys at Buffalo Ridge in the first of two 54-hole events at Big Cedar Lodge.

“It’s fun when you get rolling like that,” Bertsch said. “I had a couple streaks where I think I made three in a row twice.”

The 50-year-old Bertsch, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, made his delayed senior debut three weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

“I knew that I could be there just from my first tournament, how I played and how my body was feeling and know how close I was at the The Ally,” Bertsch said. “I really wasn’t close in the end, but I felt like my game was, you know, adequate to play out here and I just need to get a little consistency going.”

Bernhard Langer had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 10 under with Kenny Perry (65) and Wes Short Jr. (66).

“I kept the ball in play, hit a lot of fairways, lot of greens, gave myself a lot of opportunities and putted decent,” Langer said. “You know, 7 under is very nice any time, but the conditions were gorgeous.”

The 62-year-old German star won in Tucson, Arizona, in March for his tour-record 41st victory.

Perry eagled the par-5 18th.

“I hit the prettiest 5-wood I’ve hit in a long time into that green and made about a 20-footer,” Perry said. “ At least it kind of gets me in the ballpark.”

Vijay Singh (66) and Darren Clarke (67) were 9 under.

Lehman had a 71 to drop into a tie for 11th at 7 under.