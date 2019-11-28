Besseling was one of the players to wear shorts in sweltering temperatures in northern South Africa, taking advantage of a decision by organizers to allow shorts in tournament play for the first time on the European Tour.

David Drysdale, last year’s runner-up, was in a group of players tied for sixth three shots off the lead. That group includes 2014 champion Branden Grace.

Four-time winner Charl Schwartzel carded a 70 on his return to action after being out for eight months with a wrist injury.

___

