The course is normally home of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at this time of year but that event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship last weekend to move up to ninth in the Race to Dubai money list.
Dylan Frittelli, who made a name for himself by being in contention at the Masters this year and finishing tied for fifth, is one shot off the pace at the South African Open after his 68. He led at one point but made three bogeys on his back nine. He’s joined by Matthieu Pavon at 4 under.
