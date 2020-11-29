Meronk had a 76 to tie for second with American Sean Crocker (72), South African Jayden Trey Schaper (75) and Englishman Richard Bland (70).
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
MARBELLA, Spain — Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen became the second player in Ladies European Tour history to win three straight tournaments, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-shot victory in the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana.
Coming off two victories in Saudi Arabia, Pedersen matched the record streak set by Marie-Laure de Lorenzi in 1989. With her father alongside as her caddie, the 24-year-old Pedersen finished at 15-under 273 at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina. She won for the fifth time in 12 starts and won the season money title.
Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz had a 69 to finish second.
JAPAN LPGA
MIYAZAKI, Japan — Erika Hara won the Japan LPGA’s season-ending JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup for her second victory of the year and third overall.
The Japan Women’s Open winner in early October, Hara shot an even-par 72 for a two-stroke victory over Ayaka Furue (68). Hara finished at 10-under 278 at Miyazaki Country Club.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.