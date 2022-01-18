Notes: The European Tour resumes its season after playing only once in South Africa at the Joburn Open because of the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. ... The field is stacked with three of the top 10 in the world — Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. ... Morikawa, who won the Race to Dubai last year by winning the final event, played the Dubai Classic last year. ... Adam Scott is among those playing for the first time this year. He has been spending the holidays at his home in Switzerland. ... Takumi Kanaya is playing after being in Honolulu last week, when he missed the cut in the Sony Open. ... This is the first of two straight Rolex Series events to start the year. ... Three of the last six Ryder Cup captains for Europe are in the field — Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Colin Montgomerie. ... English players have won Abu Dhabi four of the last year five years. The exception was former British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland in 2019. ... Lowry and Martin Kaymer (2010) are the only players to win Abu Dhabi and a major in the same year.