Bradbury leads suspended 1st round at Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Dan Bradbury equaled the course record with an 8-under 63 Thursday despite a bogey on his last hole to hold the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Joburg Open, which was suspended overnight because of thunder storms.

The Englishman started on the back nine and mixed seven birdies and two eagles with a double bogey on the 15th and his lone bogey on No. 9, which denied him the outright course record. He was one shot ahead of Nick Bachem of Germany, with Romain Langasque of France another stroke back.