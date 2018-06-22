CROMWELL, Conn. — Brian Harman shot a 66 on Friday to move to 10-under par and into first place after the morning rounds at the Travelers Championship.

Harman had his short game working again, putting just 26 times on the second round after needing just 23 on the first round. He finished two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, who also shot a 4-under 66, and Paul Casey, who was 3-under par for the day.

Two-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson, who was at even par coming into Friday, shot a 63 to move into contention heading into the weekend, three shots behind the leader.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, who was tied for the lead after a first-round 63, shot a 73 on Friday, which included an eight on the par-5 13th hole.

Thursday’s other co-leader, Zach Johnson, was on the course Friday afternoon.

