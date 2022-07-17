British Open | A soggy start to final day at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):
And so concludes a big week at the home of golf. The R&A has harshly criticized the Saudi-funded rival league and suggested changes to the criteria. Tiger Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may be the last time after missing the cut.
All that’s left is to crown a “champion golfer of the year.” Four players were within five shots of McIlroy and Hovland. That includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Nick Faldo is the only other player to have won at Augusta National and St. Andrews in the same year.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports