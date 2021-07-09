Tom Lehman won his only major and became the first American professional to win at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. He set a 54-hole record at 198 that gave him a six-shot lead. Nick Faldo came from six behind Greg Norman on the last day to win the Masters, but not here. He missed four putts inside 7 feet. Lehman was briefly challenge by Ernie Els and Mark McCumber, but held on with a 73 to win by two. Jack Nicklaus was one shot behind at age 56 going into the weekend until a 77 in the third round. Tiger Woods played his last major as an amateur and tied for 22nd. Years later, Els reflected on the final hour of 1996. He was in the clubhouse needing Lehman to drop two shots, as a 20-year-old Woods was asking Els whether he should turn pro. “Tom made pars and Tiger turned pro. I was (expletive) either way.”