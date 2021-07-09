Summary: Bill Rogers became only the fourth player to win his first tournament on a links course. He seized control with rounds of 66-67 that gave him a five-shot lead going into Sunday, and no one seriously came close to him. He closed with a 71 for a four-shot victory over Langer. It was the first time in 32 years the British Open was held at Royal St. George’s. It was the first big stage for Bernhard Langer, who was asked by an American reporter who was considered Germany’s greatest golfer. His reply: “It is I.”