CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — A brief look at the third round Saturday at the British Open (all times EDT):

LEADING: Jordan Spieth (65), Xander Schauffele (67) and Kevin Kisner (68) at 9-under 204.

TRAILING: Kevin Chappell (67) was one shot behind.

HEADLINER: Tiger Woods had a 66 and was four shots behind, the closest he has been going into the final round at a major in five years.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Spieth decided at the last minute to hit driver on the 396-yard opening hole. It rolled to 10 feet for an eagle.

TIGER TALES: Woods had his best score at a major since a 66 in the second round of the 2011 Masters.

KEY STATISTIC: This is the 16th time Spieth has had at least a share of the lead after a round in the majors.

NOTEWORTHY: The last two British Open champions at Carnoustie rallied from 10 shots (Paul Lawrie) and six shots (Padraig Harrington) on the final day.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’ve always wanted to battle it out in a major with Tiger. Who hasn’t? It’s kind of a dream come true just to have the opportunity.” — Spieth.

TELEVISION: 4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (NBC).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.