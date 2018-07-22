Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot off the 14th tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday July 22, 2018. (Jon Super/Associated Press)

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — A brief look at the final round Sunday at the British Open:

CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Francesco Molinari closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory.

SILVER MEDALS: Xander Schauffele (74), Kevin Kisner (74), Rory McIlroy (70) and Justin Rose (69) tied for second.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had the lead on Sunday in a major for the first time since 2009, and he held it for four holes until making a double bogey on No. 11. He closed with a 71 and tied for sixth.

HISTORY: Molinari becomes the first Italian to win a major.

END OF A STREAK: Americans had won the last five major championships until Molinari’s victory at the British Open.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Eddie Pepperell, conceding he was a little hung over when he arrived, shot 67 and tied for sixth. That makes him exempt for the Open next year.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Molinari hit lob wedge from 112 yards to 5 feet for a birdie on the 18th hole.

CONSOLATION PRIZE: Woods moved to No. 50 in the world for the first time in more than three years. It qualifies him for the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, in two weeks, a course on which he has won eight times.

KEY STATISTIC: Molinari played the final 37 holes without a bogey.

NOTEWORTHY: Molinari was the only player from the last four groups to break par.

QUOTEWORTHY: “If someone was expecting a charge, they probably weren’t expecting it from me.” — Molinari, who played with Woods.

NEXT YEAR: Royal Portrush, the first time the British Open is held in Northern Ireland since 1951.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.