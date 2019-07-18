J.B. Holmes of the United States walks from the 6th tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — A glance at the first round Thursday of the British Open at Royal Portrush:

LEADING: J.B. Holmes with a 5-under 66.

TRAILING: Shane Lowry had a 67, while 13 players were at 68.

LOCAL FAVORITES: Rory McIlroy hit his first tee shot out of bounds and made a quadruple-bogey 8 on his way to a 79. Darren Clarke shot an even-par 71, while Graeme McDowell made a triple bogey on the final hole to shoot 73.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods shot a 78, his worst start in the British Open and third-worst score in a major championship.

RORY’S ROUGH START: McIlroy’s 79 beat only five other players in the 156-man field.

BEST HOLE: Emiliano Grillo had a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th.

HISTORIC: It was the first time the British Open has been played in Ireland since 1951, the only other time it has been played outside of England and Scotland.

NOTABLE: Ryan Fox was 10 shots better on the back nine with a 29, the first player in British Open history to break 30 on the back nine.

QUOTEABLE: “Actually I had two glasses of wine last night, but nothing else. I was very sensible last night. I didn’t think this was a good tee time to miss.” — Darren Clarke, who lives in Portrush and was chosen to hit the opening tee shot.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. (Golf Channel).

