AT STAKE: Oosthuizen, who won the claret jug at St. Andrews in 2010, would go the longest span between British Open victories if he were to win.
ROUND OF THE DAY: Robert MacIntyre hit putter from some 80 feet off the 18th green for birdie and a 65. It was the 12th round of 65 or better this week at Royal St. George’s.
SHOT OF THE DAY: Jazz Janewattananond took his stance on both knees above a pot bunker on the par-3 11th hole. He blasted out to 3 feet and saved par.
GREAT LENGTH: The R&A played every back tee in the third round, stretching the course out to 7,179 yards — 90 yards longer than what is on the scorecard.
KEY STATISTIC: This is the first time Oosthuizen has had the lead going into the final round of a major. He was tied on two other occasions and finished second.
NOTABLE: This is the 12th time the 54-hole leader at a major had a sub-200 scores. Adam Scott in the 2012 British Open and Ernie Els at the 1995 PGA Championship are the only players who did not go on to win.
QUOATABLE: “You know, finishing second isn’t great, so I will play my heart out tomorrow and see if I can lift the claret jug again.” — Louis Oosthuizen.
