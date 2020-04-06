Golf organizations were expected to announced later Monday the PGA Championship moving to August, the U.S. Open going to September and the Masters to be played in November, two week before Thanksgiving.
All that depends on guidance from government and health authorities.
R&A chief Martin Slumbers said the decision to cancel the British Open was based on guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and public services.
He said all tickets and other hospitality packages will be shifted to 2021 or fully refunded.
