British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events

BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith is set to return home to play for the first time since 2019 when he contests the Australian Open and Australian PGA golf tournaments later this year.

Smith will be OK to play in both regardless of whether he joins the rival LIV Golf series, as he has been rumored to do. Unlike the PGA Tour, which has suspended players who have competed in the LIV series, the PGA Tour Australasia has no policy against its members playing other tours.