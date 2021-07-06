Notes: Jon Rahm plays for the first time as U.S. Open champion in the strongest field of the year on the European Tour. ... The field features four of the top five players in the world with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele also playing. ... The Scottish Open typically precedes the British Open but was moved to early October last year when the British Open was canceled by the pandemic. ... The leading three players who make the cut will be exempt for the British Open if they are not already eligible. There are 51 players in the field already exempt for the British Open. ... Among those playing on a sponsor exemption is former PGA champion Jimmy Walker. ... Thomas tied for ninth at The Renaissance Club when he played the Scottish Open two years ago. ... Phil Mickelson in 2013 is the only player to win the Scottish Open and the British Open in the same year. Mickelson is not in the field this year. It will be the third straight major in which Mickelson does not play the previous week.