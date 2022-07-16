British Open's key hole from third round at St. Andrews

Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The key hole Saturday in the British Open at St. Andrews:HOLE: 10WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightYARDAGE: 386PAR: 4STROKE AVERAGE: 3.83RANK: 14KEY FACT: Rory McIlroy holed out from 80 feet for eagle that tied him for the lead with Viktor Hovland. Shane Lowry chipped in, right after he holed a chip for eagle on the previous hole.___More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...