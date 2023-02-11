Brittany Griner attends WM Phoenix Open golf tournament

Last month in her first appearance, the Griner was at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix.

Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — WNBA star Brittany Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison.

Griner is skipping the USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in jail in Russia. She was traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December.