GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic to break the Canadian record for tour victories with nine.

The 21-year-old Henderson led wire-to-wire for her second victory in three years at Blythefield Country Club, closing with a 2-under 70 in chilly conditions to hold off Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh and Brittany Altomare by a stroke.

Henderson broke a tie with Sandra Post for the Canadian record on the LPGA Tour and also moved ahead of George Knudson and Mike Weir for the overall country mark.

Also the Lotte Championship winner in April in Hawaii, Henderson matched the tournament record of 21 under that she set in 2017 (when the course played to a par of 71) and also was tied last year by So Yeon Ryu. Henderson opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, and had a 69 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Thompson followed her course-record 62 in the third round with a 68, closing with an eagle for the second straight day. The 2015 winner at Blythefield, she was coming off a victory last week in New Jersey.

Hataoka shot 65, also making an eagle on the par-5 18th. Oh had a 66, and Altomare shot 68.



Brooke Henderson, of Canada, holds the championship trophy after winning the Meijer LPA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Al Goldis/Associated Press)

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the third major championship of the year, is next week at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

WEB.COM TOUR

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — China’s Xinjun Zhang birdied the third hole of a playoff with Dylan Wu in the Lincoln Land Championship for his second Web .com Tour victory of the season.

Zhang closed with a 6-under 65 to match Wu at 15 under at Panther Creek.

The 32-year-old Zhang had already wrapped up a PGA Tour card for next season. He regained the lead in the season standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards.

Wu finished with a 63 in his second career Web.com Tour start.

Zhang also won the Dormie Network Classic in April in San Antonio.

OTHER TOURS

Grayson Sigg shot the second 59 in Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada history to finish third in the GolfBC Championship. The 24-year-old former University of Georgia player birdied the final three holes and six of the last seven at Gallagher’s Canyon. Jake Knapp won for the second time in three starts this year, closing with an 8-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Jonathan Garrick (64). Sigg finished three strokes back at 17 under. Brady Schnell had the only other 59 on the Mackenzie Tour in the 2014 ATB Financial Classic. Jason Bohn shot a 58 in 2001 on what was then the Canadian Tour. ... Da Yeon Lee shot a 2-under 70 for a two-stroke victory in the Korean LPGA’s Korea Women’s Open. Lee finished at 4-under 284. So Young Lee was second after a 77. ... Ai Suzuki won the Japan LPGA’s Suntory Ladies Open, closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Mamiko Hika. ... France’s Cyril Bouniol won the Suzhou Open by a stroke to become the first European winner in PGA Tour China history.

