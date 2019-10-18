Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes behind in second, followed by defending champion Danielle Kang (67) in third.

Henderson has won twice this year, at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the LOTTE Championship in April.

Nasa Hataoka and Amy Yang, who shared the lead after the first round, dropped back. Yang (71) is tied for fourth alongside Marina Alex (67), while Hataoka (73) is tied for ninth.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who is coming off a victory on the Korean LPGA Tour last week, shot a 70 to finish tied for 21st.

