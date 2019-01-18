LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Brooke Henderson of Canada played bogey free Friday on her way to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the winners-only start to the LPGA Tour season.

Ariya Jutanugarn hit shots all over Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons and was not sure how she managed a 67. But it left her two shots behind and tied for second with Lydia Ko (68) and Eun-Hee Ji (69). Jutanugarn is No. 1 in the world coming off a year in which the Thai swept every major award in women’s golf.

Stacy Lewis, in her first event as a mother, followed her 68 with a 74. That dropped her to 17th place in the 26-player field of LPGA Tour winners the last two seasons.

