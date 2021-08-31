“Listen, Bryson is a star. He has fascinated golf and sport fans around the world since our return to golf,” Monahan said. “He’s also a young man that’s growing and evolving, not just on the golf course, but off the golf course. ... I don’t think this is the way things are going to be for a long period of time. I’m hopeful that we’ll get back to a steady cadence of communication that he’ll have with the media. But he’s working through some things and he’s going to have my and our support as he continues to do so.