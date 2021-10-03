Sophia Schubert closed with a 4-under 68 and made eagle on the par-5 18th in the third playoff hole to beat Fatima Fernandez Cano (70) of Spain and win the Carolina Golf Classic on the Symetra Tour. Schubert and Cano finished at 18-under 270. Emilia Migliaccio, playing as an amateur, birdied her last two holes for a 66 and tied for third with Brittany Marchand (67) of Canada. ... Ga Eun Song closed with a 3-under 68 and won with a birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Minjee Lee of Australia (69) in the Hana Financial Group Championship on the Korean LPGA. Lydia Ko closed with a 68 and tied for fifth. ... Marcus Helligkilde of Denmark closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory in the Swiss Challenge, his second European Challenge Tour victory in seven weeks. Nicolai Kristensen (67) and Jonathan Thomson (66) tied for second. ... American Chan Kim picked up his sixth career victory on the Japan Golf Tour by closing with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Vantelin Tokai Classic. ... Daniel Greene closed with a 2-under 70 and beat Tristen Strydom in a playoff to win the Vodacom Origins of Golf at Humewood on the Sunshine Tour. ... Markus Brier of Austria captured his first Legends Tour title by closing with a 3-over 75 for a two-shot victory over Rafael Gomez in the Farmfoods European Senior Masters. ... Minami Katsu had a 2-under 69 and led by one-shot over Mao Saigo (70) in the rain-delayed Japan Women’s Open that will finish Monday.