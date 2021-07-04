Marcel Schneider of Germany followed a double bogey by closing with three straight birdies for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory in the Kaskada Golf Challenge over Josh Geary, Dimitrios Papadatos and Lorenzo Scalise. The Challenge Tour victory earned Schneider a spot in the British Open. ... Seong-Hyeon Kim closed with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Yuta Ikeda and Yuki Inamori in the Japan PGA Championship. ... Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia closed with a 5-under 67 and won the Big Green Egg Open by two shots over Sanna Nuutinen on the Ladies European Tour. ... Hae Rym Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and beat Ga Young Lee with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the McCol Mona Park Open on the Korean LPGA. ... Ai Suzuki closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Mao Saigo in the Shiseido Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA.