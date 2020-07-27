Villegas, whose four PGA Tour victories include consecutive wins in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to close out the 2008 season, spoke of her health when he played a Korn Ferry Tour event last month.
“The PGA TOUR is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.