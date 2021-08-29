Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe won the KBC Augusta for his first Japan Golf Tour title. He closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 271. Ryo Ishikawa was a stroke back after a 67. ... Alfredo Garcia-Heredia of Spain took the B-NL Challenge in the Netherlands for his first European Challenge Tour title, winning with a birdie on the seventh extra playoff. The 39-year-old Garcia-Heredia closed with a 3-under 68 to match Denmark’s Marcus Helligkilde, Iceland’s Haraldur Magnus and Northern Ireland’s Michael Hoey at 11 under. Hoey dropped out on the first playoff hole and Magnus on the third. ... Michael Blair won the Prince Edward Island Open, beating Maxwell Sear with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff in the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada event. Blair finished with a 1-under 71 to match Sear at 9 under. Sear also closed with a 71. ... Trish Johnson of England won the Senior LPGA Championship in French Lick, Indiana, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Becky Morgan of Wales. Johnson finished at 7-under 209 on the The Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort. Morgan shot a 69. ... Pauline Roussin Bouchard of France won the Ladies European Tour’s Didriksons Skafto Open in Sweden in her second professional start. Roussin Bouchard followed a second-round 60 with a 68 to finish at 11 under, a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Linn Grant (62) and Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher (64). ... Mone Inami closed with a 6-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Jeon Mi-jeong in the Japan LPGA’s Nitori Ladies. Inami finished at 16 under. Jeon shot a 71. ... Lee Da-yeon ran away with the Korean LPGA’s Hanwha Classic, shooting 69-69-65-66 for a seven-stroke victory. She finished at 19 under. ... Peiyun Chien of Taiwan won the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho, for her third career Symetra Tour title. She closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 16 under, a stroke ahead of Demi Runas (66).