“If I were to win any portion of the 10, I would let you know and I would be compelled to give all that money back to the fans that made it possible,” Cantlay said. “Because there’s no way a person like me should be able to get into the top 10 of the PIP if not for people out there deciding that they want me to be in the top 10 and to try to get some of that PIP money for themselves.”