Since the start of ShotLink in 2004, only five players have finished a season in the top 30 in all the “Strokes Gained” categories (off the tee, approach, around the green and putting). Patrick Cantlay is the only one to have accomplished that twice. The others were Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy. ... The Gainbridge LPGA is returning to Boca Rio Golf Club in South Florida next year. It was held this year at Lake Nona in Orlando. ... Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia are the only Ryder Cup members who have played the PGA Championship all three times at Whistling Straits. ... Duke graduate Jaravee Boonchant has been selected for the Juli Inkster Senior Award as the highest-ranked Division I player in her final year of eligibility.