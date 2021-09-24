The Americans took an early lead when Thomas made a 6-foot birdie put. Garcia hit his tee shot to 15 feet to set up a birdie on the third to square the match, and then Rahm holed a 60-footer from just off the green for Europe’s first lead. Europe seized control as Rahm made three birdies in four holes for a 3-up lead. The Americans tried to claw back. The big moment came at the 15th. Spieth hit into 8 feet, and it looked as though the Americans could cut the deficit to one hole with three to play. But Garcia made a 25-footer and Thomas missed the birdie putt. Europe was dormie. It ended with a wild moment on the 17th when Spieth hit from the side of a slope to 6 feet and the momentum of his swing sent him racing down the hill toward Lake Michigan to keep from falling. Thomas missed the putt and they conceded the match.