In a battle of Ryder Cup rookies, Hovland opened with three straight birdies only to give away the early lead with consecutive bogeys. This looked like it would go Morikawa’s way the rest of the match as he ran off three straight birdies and took a 2-up lead through seven. Hovland squared the match when Morikawa missed a par putt on the 14th and Hovland birdied the 15th. Morikawa hit to 3 feet on the 17th to not only go 1 up, but clinch the Ryder Cup. At that point, he was assured a halve to put the U.S. at 14½ points. Morikawa bogeyed the final hole for the match to end in a draw.