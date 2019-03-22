PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Paul Casey managed all the par 5s and shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to share the early 36-hole lead in his bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the Valspar Championship.

Casey holed a 30-foot eagle putt on the 599-yard fifth hole and had short birdie putts on the other par 5s at Innisbrook. He went bunker-to-bunker on his last hole for a bogey and dropped into a tie for the lead with Austin Cook (67).

They were at 6-under 136.

Among those playing in the afternoon were Joel Dahmen and Sepp Straka, who shared the 18-hole lead at 5 under.

Dustin Johnson overcame a rough patch early in his round with five birdies on the front nine for another 69. He was two behind.

