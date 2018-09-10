NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Paul Casey has withdrawn from the rain-plagued BMW Championship.

Casey cited back pain for pulling out of the FedEx Cup playoff event at Aronimink on Monday morning. The fourth round was a washout Sunday because of steady rain that has left the course unplayable.

Even with a gray sky and drizzle, the fourth round began Monday with hopes of getting in 72 holes.

Casey was No. 17 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship on Sept. 20 in Atlanta.

