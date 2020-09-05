The 29-year-old Catlin is aiming for his first European Tour win after having won four on the Asian Tour.
“It’s very difficult to win, it doesn’t matter what tour you’re on,” Catlin said. “Having that winning experience gives me a lot of confidence so I’m going go out, give it my all and see where everything lands.”
For Kaymer, a two-time major winner, this tournament has extra significance.
“Winning in Valderrama was always one of my goals, one of my dreams,” Kaymer said. “To win here would be something very special.”
