At 3 under overall, Catlin leads Connor Syme (72), who shared the 18-hole lead, 2014 Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson (69) and five-time European Tour winner Pablo Larrazábal (70).
Wilco Nienaber was alone in fifth place after a 70, which included two birdies and an eagle.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.