The European Tour is returning to Mallorca in Spain for the first time in 10 years. The Mallorca Golf Open will be Oct. 21-24. It takes the place of the canceled Trophy Hassan II and anchors a three-week stretch in Spain that includes the Spanish Open and Andalucia Masters. ... Sixteen of the 28 matches in the Solheim Cup went to the 18th hole. Europe’s record was 7-5-4. ... Thirty of the 48 stroke-play events on the PGA Tour this year were decided by one shot or by a playoff. ... Sungjae Im was the only player at the Tour Championship who played in more than 30 tournaments this year. Im played 35 times. ... Of the nine players who earned cards through the Korn Ferry Finals and will be PGA Tour rookies next year, three played the European Tour exclusively last year — Aaron Rai of England, Matthias Schwab of Austria and Kurt Kitayama, who grew up in California and played college golf at UNLV.