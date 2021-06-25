Kerry Haigh, the championship director for the PGA of America, likes to move up the tees on a par 4 to give players options, as long as it makes sense. He did that on the fourth hole at Kiawah Island last month in the PGA Championship, and last year at Harding Park on the 16th hole when Collin Morikawa hit driver to 7 feet for eagle in the final round of his win.