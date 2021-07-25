Lilia Vu won the Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven in Albany, New York, to take the Symetra Tour money lead. She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 8 under, two strokes ahead of Rachel Rohanna. Vu also won the Garden City Charity Classic in early May in Kansas. The former UCLA star has earned $99,178 this season, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. ... Patrick Newcomb won the Bupa Championship in Mexico for his second career PGA Tour Latinoamerica victory, beating Oscar Fraustro with a par on the second hole of a playoff. Newcomb closed with a 4-under 68 to match Fraustro (68) at 5 under at PGA Riviera Maya. Newcomb also won the 2017 Honduras Open. ... Jiyai Shin won the Japan LPGA’s Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, closing with a 1-under 71 for a five-stroke victory. The South Korean player finished at 15 under art Takino in Hokkaido, Japan.