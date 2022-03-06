“It’s a very, very good feeling today to win a championship. It was very tough today, I played very, very well today and made seven birdies,” Wu told the European tour website.
Aaron Cockerill (67), Thriston Lawrence (66) and Hurly Long (66) finished with a share of second place without seriously challenging for the lead.
David Horsey (69) could not replicate his form in the third round where he shot 65 and finished the tournament another shot back in fifth.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports