“Hole by hole is more positive and more enjoy in the wind today,” Choi said. “Sometimes the tees are underneath the trees, so we can feel, but after hit it, very difficult control, distance control.”
Paul Stankowski (63), Alex Cejka (64) and Rod Pampling (67) were second, and Steve Flesch (65) and Mario Tiziani (67) were another stroke back.
Darren Clarke opened with a double bogey in a 70 that dropped him into a tie for seventh at 7 under with Retief Goosen (68), David McKenzie (65) and South Dakota native Tom Byrum (67).
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 7 under in a group that included Jim Furyk (68), Ernie Els (68) and 2020 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (68).
Stricker will lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Tiziani is his brother-in-law.