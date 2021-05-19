“Everyone is going to have a long iron in. Doesn’t matter where we play. I guess if the tees are moved up you’re going to have a little bit less, but what helps me is that I can control my ball flight,” last year’s PGA champion said. “All these guys out here can hit a 4-iron, can hit a 5-iron, but it’s who can control it in the wind, who can play it in the right direction, who can know where they’re going to miss it.”