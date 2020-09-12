Guerrier and Masahiro Kawamura were joint second at one shot behind Coetzee.
Laurie Canter and Niklas Lemke were two shots back.
Coetzee won the Titleist Championship last week in South Africa.
“I felt like I was in a good space today. I didn’t really get going on the front nine,” he said. “And then when I started finally making them (birdies), it was smooth sailing from there.”
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.