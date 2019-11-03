Playing five groups ahead of Langer, Montgomerie made a 40-foot birdie putt in regulation on 18 for a tournament-record 9-under 63. Langer parred the final four holes in regulation for a 67, leaving a 15-foot birdie try short on 18. They finished at 15-under 202.

Montgomerie won for the seventh time on the 50-and-over tour. The 62-year-old Langer has 40 senior victories, winning a playoff at Sherwood in 2017.

Retief Goosen and Tommy Tolles were a stroke back. Goosen, the second-round leader, shot a 69. He missed a 12-foot birdie try on 18. Tolles closed with a 66.

The top 36 in the season standings advanced to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week in Phoenix. Points leader Scott McCarron closed with a 77 to tie for 43rd at even par.

Miguel Angel Jiménez, the winner two weeks ago in the playoff opener in Virginia, closed with a 69 to tie for fifth at 11 under with Billy Andrade (64) and Ken Tanigawa (65).

Fred Couples, a stroke behind Goosen entering the round, had a 72 to tie for eighth at 9 under. The 60-year-old Couples won the last of his 13 Champions titles in 2017.

