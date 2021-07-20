There were a lot of obscure records that came along with that silver claret jug he won at Royal St. George’s. Not since Jones has a player won two professional majors in eight starts or fewer. Nicklaus, Woods, Spieth and Rory McIlroy are all on the list of having two majors before turning 25. Nicklaus won two of those when trailing after 54 holes, just like Morikawa.