VIRGINIA WATER, England — In a story Aug. 6 about the European Tour suspending Thorbjorn Olesen pending the outcome of a police investigation, The Associated Press reported that the charges against Olesen included allegations that he assaulted a female passenger while she slept. The charges by Metropolitan Police in London specify only sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault. British newspapers The Sun and The Independent reported the victim was a sleeping female passenger.

A corrected version of the story is below:

European Tour suspends Olesen pending assault investigation

European Tour suspends Thorbjorn Olesen pending airline assault investigation

VIRGINIA WATER, England — The European Tour has suspended Thorbjorn Olesen pending the investigation into his arrest and charges of being drunk on an aircraft and sexual assault.

Olesen is to appear in court on Aug. 21 on charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, according to Metropolitan Police in London.

The European Tour said Tuesday in a statement the Danish golfer has been suspended pending the outcome of his case. The tour said it would have no further comment while the legal matter proceeds.

Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 29 upon his return from the World Golf Championships event in Tennessee, where he tied for 27th.

PA Sports reported that Olesen’s lawyer released a statement Monday saying the 29-year-old Dane has cooperated fully with police during the investigation.

The tour resumes next week with the Czech Masters, followed by the Scandinavian Invitation in Sweden on Aug. 22-25.

Olesen has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut last year by going 1-1, winning his singles match against Jordan Spieth in a European victory in France.

