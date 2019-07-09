John Daly has withdrawn from the British Open three days after being told he can’t ride in a cart.
The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly, who won the Open at St. Andrews in 1995, has withdrawn because of a medical condition. He was replaced at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.
Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting — and receiving — a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee and that makes it difficult to walk.
The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking to be an integral part of the championship.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.