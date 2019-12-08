In the playoff, Hojgaard and Rozner both birdied the par-5 last hole as Paratore made par.
Both Hojgaard and Rozner birdied again on the 18th before the Dane won the title with an eagle.
Hojgaard is the youngest player to win a European Tour title since Italy’s Matteo Manassero.
It was Hojgaard’s fifth event.
