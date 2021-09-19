Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, shot a 66.
Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2020 winner, was two strokes back along with Rod Pampling (69). U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (67) was 9 under. Stricker will lead the United States against Europe next week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
Retief Goosen (69) was 8 under with Alex Cejka (71), John Senden (65) and Steven Alker (67).