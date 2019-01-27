Bryson Dechambeau of the U.S. plays a shot on the 16th hole during round three of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The American golfer, who was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, started the final round with a one-stroke lead and held his nerve to extend his winning margin with an eagle and seven birdies to finish on 24-under 264.

England’s Matt Wallace was second after shooting a 4-under 68 for a total of 271.

Overnight runner-up Li Haotong, who was looking to claim back-to-back victories at the Emirates Golf Club, shot a final-round 71 to finish on 272 in joint third place.

Englishmen Ian Poulter (64) and Paul Waring (64) joined him along with Spain’s Sergio Garcia (66) and Alvaro Quiros (68).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.